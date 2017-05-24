Students awarded the Joe McComb Class of '65 Scholarship

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Some Coastal Bend students were awarded Wednesday with the Joe McComb, Class of '65 Scholarship in memory of Laura, Leighton and Andrew.

The scholarships were awarded at Ray High School Wednesday morning during their Senior Scholarly Social, which falls on the two-year anniversary of the tragic flooding in Wimberley that claimed the lives of McComb's relatives.

