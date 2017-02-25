Students Compete for a Spot in the Scripps National Spelling Bee

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Some of the best spellers in the region met up today for the 2017 South Texas Regional Spelling Bee.

The students are all vying for a spot to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee which takes place May 28-June 3 in National Harbor, Maryland. Among the students competing to move on include IWA fifth grader Suzette Torres and eight grader Catherine Thomas. “We are all extremely proud of how well our students have done at the regional level in the past and this year will be no different,” IWA President and CEO Sammie H. Grunwald said. “Claire has enjoyed spelling bee success before so we’re really looking forward to seeing how she does.”

