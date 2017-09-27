Students gather for See You at the Pole event at Windsor Park

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - For more than 25 years, schools across the nation have taken part in See You at the Pole, an annual event that invites students and parents to gather around the flagpole as a symbol of unity.

On Wednesday a group gathered at Windsor Park Elementary School to pray for positive energy throughout the upcoming year.

Organizers said they hope next year will continue to bring more parents and students together.

