Students of IWA welcome sumo wrestling robots

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Students from the fifth grade at Incarnate Word Academy were invited to watch sumo robot wrestling in the middle school classroom to get them interested in robotics once they reach those grades.

Christa Brem, a 12-year-old seventh grader, says, "Instead of just doing pencil and paper we can expand on our imagination to build these robots."

Howard Ludlow who teaches the robotics class says, "All of them are going to us some aspect of this whether they become doctors, any kind of an engineer, just about everything in life now runs on some sort of a robotic concept."

All the fifth graders seemed impressed by the robots. Ludlow's students will eventually compete in the first lego, a worldwide robotics competition now in its 14th year.

© 2017 KIII-TV