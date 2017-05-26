Students raise money for classmate burned in welding accident

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Students at Calallen Middle School have been holding a series of fundraisers to help a fellow student who was critically burned in a recent welding accident.

14-year-old Kaden Bradley remains hospitalized, but his family is hopeful. The 8th grader was severely burned in a welding accident about two weeks ago. Since that time, students and teachers at Calallen Middle School have been showing their support by making bracelets and selling them to raise money for Kaden's medical expenses.

Kiii News Reporter Michael Gibson looked into the story and came back with the details.

