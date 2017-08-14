Students recycling plastic waste into clipboards with 3D printer

KINGSVILLE (KIII NEWS) - One man's trash is another man's treasure, and some mechanical engineering students at Texas A&M University-Kingsville are reusing recycled plastic to make clipboards -- but that's not all they're doing.

The students are using 3D printers and presses to make items like musical instruments, tools and game pieces as well.

The students are taught by Professor Larry Peel, who is reducing plastic waste by making clipboards.

"Shopping bags, milk jugs and all those things," Peel said. "Squish it down and it gets the final shape. This was just having fun and making designs."

Peel and his students have also been working on parts for a new type of airplane wing.

"We continue working with the Air Force research lab for three summers," Peel said.

© 2017 KIII-TV