Students take part in Discover Your Direction conference

KIII Staff , KIII 5:30 PM. CST February 10, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Hundreds of Coastal Bend students took part Friday in a special event called Discover Your Direction, a conference for students grades 7-9.

More than 250 children participated in interactive sessions to help them explore potential career options and develop a pathway to the career of their choice.

The students were able to choose from five endorsements, including STEM -- science, technology, engineering, and math -- business and industry, and public service.

