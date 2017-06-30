Students talk about teacher battling vibrio

INGLESIDE (KIII NEWS) - We are learning more about an Ingelside man who contracted a particularly severe strain of vibrio. He contracted it while fishing in Rockport this week.
Brad Guion is now in critical condition at a hospital in Galveston. He's a middle school teacher in Ingleside. While he's fighting for his life, his students are sharing their memories of him.
Our Briana Whitney has the story.
