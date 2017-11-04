Students, teachers, and staff celebrate academic success

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - It was all about academic excellence and success Saturday morning at the Fourth Annual Pride Walk held at Cunningham Middle School.
Students, parents, teachers and community members attended showing their pride in CCISD's outstanding campuses on the West side of Corpus Christi, and how they have met standards in all areas by the Texas Education Agency for the past three years.Some of the other schools in attendance were Los Encinos, Garcia and Travis Elementary Schools and Moody High School.
