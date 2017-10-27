Students tell their story during literacy parade

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Students dressed as their favorite characters Friday at Koztoryz Elementary School for the annual literacy parade.

The elementary school puts on this event as a reminder of the importance of literacy. "We want to remind our kids and our parents that reading is fun and bring back that love for reading," says Principal Kelsie Morris.

Students in the classroom were able to tell their favorite stories and learn from each other during the parade.

