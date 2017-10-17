Students walk to celebrate staff member's win against breast cancer

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Students dressed in pink and took a very special walk Tuesday around Del Mar College's Center for Early Learning's cul-de-sac.

The kids were not only raising awareness for breast cancer but celebrating Child Development Assistant Lisa Gunn, who won her battle against the disease.

The event was called Pink Out Day and included a walk around the facility much like the American Cancer Society's Making Strides walks.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

