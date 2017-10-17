KIII
Close

Students walk to celebrate staff member's win against breast cancer

Jonathan Munson, KIII 12:28 PM. CDT October 17, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Students dressed in pink and took a very special walk Tuesday around Del Mar College's Center for Early Learning's cul-de-sac.

The kids were not only raising awareness for breast cancer but celebrating Child Development Assistant Lisa Gunn, who won her battle against the disease.

PHOTOS: Students walk for Pink Out Day

The event was called Pink Out Day and included a walk around the facility much like the American Cancer Society's Making Strides walks.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Got an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories