Study shows more moms-to-be are turning to marijuana

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The number of women who use marijuana while pregnant is increasing, especially among teenage and young pregnant mothers, according to a report in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA).

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated on its website that some pregnant women may have "turned to using marijuana to ease nausea or other pregnancy symptoms," as an increasing number of states legalize its medical and recreational use.

"However, researchers don’t know a lot about what the effects might be and while the research is in progress, most experts advise pregnant women not to use marijuana," the CDC adds.

Some research suggests that using marijuana while pregnant can be linked to low birth weight and may increase a baby's risk of development problems, according to the CDC.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV