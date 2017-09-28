Successful bike share program opens new location downtown

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - In the year that Corpus Christi's bike share program has been around, it has really taken off.

The program has broken all sorts of records, and those statistics came out Thursday as they opened a new location at the Cosmopolitan condominiums downtown.

Four new bikes were added to the City's current 44 that are already on the roads.

"In the number of trips, we're number one in the country, and yet we're a system the size of which ranks sixteenth," said Terry Sweeney, Executive Director of the Downtown Management District. "So it just shows that, per bike, we have a high utilization rate and that's why we have a need to get additional bikes into the system."

Sweeney said Corpus Christi has only one-third the number of bikes of the other 50 cities it operates in, and yet the statistics are impressive.

"In the first year we had 16,000 trips taken by 5,200 members, and they rode 41,000 miles and they burned two-million calories," Sweeney said.

To rent a bike and become a member, riders must download the app and plug in the bike's number to receive a code. They then plug that code into the keypad on the bike and they're ready to hit the streets.

"So it's both an amenity for our visitors and our residents alike," Sweeney said.

54-percent of the people who took advantage of the bikes were local users.

© 2017 KIII-TV