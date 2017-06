CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Food Bank of Corpus Christi is more than ending hunger, they are battling diabetes with their "hands on" course.

Dietitian Kate Hilliard joined us on 3 News First Edition with summer tips to managing this disease.

The 8 week series is free to the public. Call 887-7979 to sign up.

© 2017 KIII-TV