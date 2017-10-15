KIII
Close

Sunday wrapped up The 2017 Rockport-Fulton Seafair

Day of healing at Rockport Sea Fair

Michelle Pedraza , KIII 11:42 PM. CDT October 15, 2017

DAY OF HEALING - This Sunday wrapped up the 2017 Rockport-Fulton Texas Seafair.

With Hurricane Harvey affecting so many homes, businesses and families, the focus of the whole weekend especially this Sunday was a day of healing.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Got an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories