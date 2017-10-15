DAY OF HEALING - This Sunday wrapped up the 2017 Rockport-Fulton Texas Seafair.

With Hurricane Harvey affecting so many homes, businesses and families, the focus of the whole weekend especially this Sunday was a day of healing.

