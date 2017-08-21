Sunoco to layoff more than 100 Nueces County employees

(Photo: Adamez, Carlos)

NUECES COUNTY (KIII NEWS) - Major layoffs were announced Monday for employees of Sunoco, the company connected with the Stripes gas stations and convenience stores in South Texas.

According to a report released by the Texas Workforce Commission, 110 employees are being laid off. All the affected stores so far are in Nueces County.

The layoffs are in addition to the 161 employees in Nueces County who the company laid off in 2016.

Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend said they have rapid response coordinators who are ready to reach out to those employees now in search of a new job. The layoffs are expected to take effect by October.

© 2017 KIII-TV