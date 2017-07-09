Super Bowl champion shares positive message at his childhood church

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A special guest speaker was at First United Methodist Church Sunday.

Super Bowl champion Clint Gresham grew up in South Texas.

He took some time to share his life experiences with his childhood congregation and give out advanced copies of his new book, Becoming: Loving the Process to Wholeness.



The book is a personal piece about overcoming struggles and learning to love those challenges.

Gresham loves his hometown and said, "I miss the people, it's a wonderful place, it's good to be back in Texas."

