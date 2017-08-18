Support rally planned for accused leaker Reality Winner

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A support rally is planned for Reality Winner, the Kingsville native accused of leaking information.

Stand with Reality, a facebook support group will host a meeting and rally on September 2 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

It's taking place in Kingsville at the Southgate Mall parking lot.

Billie Winner-Davis, Reality's mother, invites anyone who wants to learn about what is happening to her daughter and learn more information on the espionage act to come out.

