Support the inaugural First Responders Ball

Help Coastal Bend emergency first responders during the inaugural event on July 22, 2017 at Northshore Counttry Club.

John-Thomas Kobos, KIII 7:56 AM. CDT July 07, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - Pick up some seats and sponsor your favorite police officer, firefighter, or emt during this inaugural event. You can also buy a table to help pay for supplies and training for our Coastal Bend first responders in the TriCounty area. The event is Saturday, July 22 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Northshore Country Club in Portland. Call 361-205-5131 or email dos@norrthshoretx.com or acmsi.arnold@gmail.com for more information.

