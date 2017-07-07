Support the inaugural First Responders Ball

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - Pick up some seats and sponsor your favorite police officer, firefighter, or emt during this inaugural event. You can also buy a table to help pay for supplies and training for our Coastal Bend first responders in the TriCounty area. The event is Saturday, July 22 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Northshore Country Club in Portland. Call 361-205-5131 or email dos@norrthshoretx.com or acmsi.arnold@gmail.com for more information.

