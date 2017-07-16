Surf Experience Day

(Photo: News Edit)

PORT ARANSAS (KIII NEWS) - The Mauli Ola Foundation hosted a surf camp for individuals with genetic disorders. The event took place in Port Aransas at The Beach. No matter the disability, there were surf experts to teach people to ride the waves.

Some celebrities got in on the action such as MMA fighter Lowen Tynanes and first runner up of the first episode of 'Survivor,' Kelly Wiglesworth.

MOF is dedicated to healing those with genetic disorders by using the ocean; their slogan? May the wave heal us all.

© 2017 KIII-TV