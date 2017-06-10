Surfing dog and volunteers teach those with disabilities how to surf

PORT ARANSAS (KIII NEWS) - Saturday, hundreds of volunteers and people of all ages with disabilities came out to learn how to surf together at an event called "They Will Surf Again" by the organization Life Rolls On.

The event took place at the Horace Caldwell Pier in Port Aransas, and organizers brought adaptive surfboards and beach transfer wheelchairs to provide to participants.

The best part, Halo the special surf and skate dog from Go team Therapy Dogs in Corpus Christi was on hand to help people out.

