Surprise pep rally held for coach won Teacher of the Year

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Coach Raul Munoz was named Elementary Teacher of the Year as part of HEB's excellence in education awards.

A surprise pep rally was thrown in his honor at George Evans Elementary Thursday.

Munoz was awarded $10,000 for himself and a $10,000 grant for his school.

He said when educators do things for kids it's not for recognition or rewards, it's done because they recognize the needs of children.

