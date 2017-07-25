Survivor of deadly crash blames social media

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 03: The Instagram app logo is displayed on an iPhone on August 3, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images) (Photo: Carl Court, 2016 Getty Images)

The 14-year-old survivor of a deadly car crash that was livestreamed on Instagram says she isn't mad at anyone and doesn't blame the driver for the wreck.

Rather, KSEE reports that Manuela Seja says she blames social media, which has taken over people's lives.

The teen says everything is affected by social media and it's only going to become more prevalent.

Police say 18-year-old Obdulia Sanchez was driving the car Friday when it veered onto the shoulder of a road about 75 miles (120.7 kilometers) northwest of Fresno.

In the backseat were Seja and Sanchez's 14-year-old sister, Jacqueline Sanchez, who was ejected from the car and killed in the crash.

Seja suffered a leg injury. The driver was livestreaming on Instagram and recorded part of the crash.

The California Highway Patrol says the driver was wearing a seatbelt but not the others.

