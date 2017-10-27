Survivor of the 2014 mass kidnapping speaks out

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Back in 2014, 43 Mexican college students became international headlines when they went missing.

The students had hijacked buses from a small community in hopes of attending a demonstration in Mexico City on the anniversary of the mass killing that happened in October of 1968.

With the help of an interpreter, 3News Rudy Trevino spoke with one of the survivors.

© 2017 KIII-TV