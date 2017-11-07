Survivor recounts horrific shooting

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Woman sentenced for posing as nurse
-
Man killed in head-on collision
-
One arrested in Alice drug raid
-
Robstown residents embrace mascot
-
Employee fired after phone found hidden
-
Man killed in fall from grain storage tank
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
Blitz Week 5 - Segment 1
-
Opening statements heard in murder trial
-
Bill's Forecast
More Stories
-
AFFIDAVIT: Transgender woman allegedly murdered over…Nov. 7, 2017, 3:49 p.m.
-
Sutherland Springs shooter had pending sex assault…Nov. 7, 2017, 10:27 a.m.
-
Try to watch the 'Thank You, Mom' Olympic ad without cryingNov. 7, 2017, 10:51 a.m.