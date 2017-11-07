Survivor recounts horrific Sutherland Springs shooting details

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Some of the victims involved in the Sutherland Springs shooting were transported to Connally Memorial Medical Center in Floresville, including David Brown's mother, Farida.

Brown said his mother was shot four times in the leg, and when he drove to Floresville from Houston Monday, he didn't know if he would see her alive.

Amazingly, Brown's mother survived surgery and was able to recount the horror she saw as somebody died next to her.

"The shooter was making his rounds, he ended up there and started shooting this lady multiple times the lady looked at my mom the whole time, and my mom was looking at her telling her it's okay you're going to go to heaven. She knew it was her turn next to be shot she just started praying that God would take her soul to heaven," Brown said.

Several individuals are still in critical condition at area Hospitals.

Doctors said Farida is expected to make a full recovery and should normally be walking again in 2-3 weeks.

