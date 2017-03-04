Suspect Arrested for Live Oak Co. Fair Fatal Stabbing

GEORGE WEST (KIII NEWS) - Victim Robert W. Davidson, 38, was fatally stabbed at 2:34 AM at the Live Oak County Fair. The suspect, Michael Brandon, 30, fled the scene. He was found at a residence on Dry Fork Rd, by Department of Public Safety troopers, at approximately 2:57 AM. He was taken into custody at the Live Oak County Jail where he is now facing murder charges.

Shortly after the stabbing, Davidson was taken to Christus Spohn Hospital in Beeville where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The arrest was assisted by Three Rivers PD, George West PD and DPS Troopers. This information was released by Sheriff Larry Busby, who says any additional information will be released Monday.

