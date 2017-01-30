Close Suspect for sexual assault of a child Police are looking to the public for help locating 31-year-old Pete Valdez, a man with arrest warrants for injury to a child causing serious mental deficiency or impairment and continuous sexual assault of a child under 14. KIII 6:31 PM. CST January 30, 2017 More Stories Deadline to pay property taxes Tuesday, Jan. 31 Jan 30, 2017, 6:55 p.m. City employee helps apprehend DWI driver Jan 30, 2017, 6:53 p.m. Someone to Know: Victoria Womack of PACT Jan 30, 2017, 6:40 p.m.