Suspect in bank robbery on Baldwin Boulevard arrested

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - One man was arrested for a bank robbery that took place Monday afternoon on Baldwin.

Police said 34-year-old Roy Roberson walked into the Kleberg Bank in the 4100 block of Baldwin late Monday afternoon and passed a note to a teller demanding money. He got away with an unknown amount of cash.

Police said the suspect description matched that of a man who earlier in the day tried to pass a bad check at another area business. Police used the description of that suspect's getaway vehicle to track down Roberson at a local motel. There, they found the money and Roberson, who now faces a robbery charge.

