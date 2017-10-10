KIII
Close

Suspect in beating death of pregnant girlfriend back in court

31-year-old Arturo Garza, the man accused of beating his pregant girlfriend to death in 2015, was back in the Nueces County Courthouse Tuesday.

KIII Staff , KIII 6:37 PM. CDT October 10, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - 31-year-old Arturo Garza, the man accused of beating his pregnant girlfriend to death in 2015, was back in the Nueces County Courthouse Tuesday.

Garza received word that he will not face trial for possessing a firearm, but will still stand trial for capital murder.

Earlier this year, Garza rejected a plea deal for life in prison. He now faces the death penalty if he is convicted.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Got an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories