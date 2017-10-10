Suspect in beating death of pregnant girlfriend back in court

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - 31-year-old Arturo Garza, the man accused of beating his pregnant girlfriend to death in 2015, was back in the Nueces County Courthouse Tuesday.

Garza received word that he will not face trial for possessing a firearm, but will still stand trial for capital murder.

Earlier this year, Garza rejected a plea deal for life in prison. He now faces the death penalty if he is convicted.

