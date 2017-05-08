Suspect in double-murder appears in court

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - One of the men suspected of being involved in a double-murder outside of a Corpus Christi apartment complex in March of 2016 appeared in court Monday.

Gilbert Ruiz is accused of fatally shooting 32-year-old Eric Rodriguez and 34-year-old Elizabeth Martinez at the Everhart Place Apartments. Ruiz was charged with capital murder but pleaded not guilty.

The trial is set to start in early June. If convicted, Ruiz faces life in prison.

