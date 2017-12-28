Suspect in fatal DWI accident released on bond

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The driver accused of intoxicated manslaughter in connection with the accident that killed 41-year-old Brenda Lee this past Saturday was released on bond Thursday afternoon.

25-year-old John Andrew Alvarado appeared in court Thursday and was released on the condition that he wear a GPS monitor and reports weekly to a pre-trial officer.

A trial date has not been set for Alvarado.

Police said 25-year-old John Andrew Alvarado was driving while under the influence and crashed into a vehicle on Saratoga near Kostoryz just after 3 a.m. Saturday.

The impact caused two of that vehicle's occupants to be ejected. One of the occupants, identified by family members as 41-year-old Brenda Lee, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two other occupants were Lee's sons, who are now recovering in Driscoll Children's Hospital after both having to undergo emergency surgery.

