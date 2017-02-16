Suspect in fatal shooting in court for bond reduction hearing

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Ian Rey Hernandez, the 20-year-old man accused of killing 70-year-old Jesus Cruz in December, appeared Thursday in the 148th District Court for a bond reduction hearing.

Two others -- 20-year-old Domingo Villarreal and 22-year-old Andrew Jorge -- were arrested for the crime, which occurred Dec. 18 in the 1400 block of El Paso Street. Police said that earlier that day, Villarreal had a dispute with the victim, kicking his dog, throwing down the Christmas tree and threatening to return and do harm to the family.

Later that evening, police said surveillance video showed Villarreal returning to the home with Hernandez and Jorge. They entered the residence and the shooting occurred.

When police arrived at the scene they discovered Cruz and had him transported to Christus Spohn Memorial Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

All three suspects were arrested for capital murder.

