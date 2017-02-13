Suspect robs phone store at knifepoint

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A knife wielding suspect is on the loose after holding up a local cell phone store around noon Monday in the 2100 block of Baldwin, near the Crosstown Expressway.

Police said a man with a kitchen knife held up a store employee and demanded cash from a register. He was described as a possibly Hispanic male wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

The employee was not hurt, and there has been no word on how much money the suspect got away with.

