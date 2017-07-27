Suspects lead deputies on two county chase

BEE COUNTY (KIII NEWS) - Authorities in Northern Bee County are still looking for two men who led them on a car chase across two Counties.

It all started Thursday morning when the suspects were allegedly caught by a bystander in the act of burglarizing a house in Karnes County. The chase ended when the suspects drove onto a private ranch in Northern Bee County.

At one point authorities received a 911 call from a woman who was inside the getaway car asking to be rescued. As for the other two suspects, authorities identified them as Richard Hyatt and Chad Hughes. Police continue to search for them.

© 2017 KIII-TV