TRENDING VIDEOS
-
restaurant manager attacked in robbery attempt
-
Groom, Navy pilot surprise bride
-
Man charged in fatal crash
-
Wind farm tour
-
Police looking to identify burglary suspect
-
Woman shoots, kills intruder in Katy-area home
-
Cow with striking resemblance to Kiss bassist
-
Salute to Military luncheon
-
Beeville issues a water boil
-
Campus carry begins at Texas colleges
More Stories
-
Crews replacing pipes in day two of Beeville water boilAug. 3, 2017, 1:39 a.m.
-
Aransas Pass PD proactively testing Ford Explorer unitsAug. 3, 2017, 1:37 a.m.
-
Suspects wanted for robbery at Snappy's convenience storeAug. 3, 2017, 1:35 a.m.