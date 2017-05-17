Suspicious dust raises concern in Portland

PORTLAND (KIII NEWS) - A mystery affecting a good sized neighborhood in Portland. Seems those residents in recent weeks have noticed and reported a coating of black dust-like material that's been descending on cars and homes.

No one seems to know for sure where it's coming from.

Our Bill Churchwell went out to the Bay Ridge Subdivision where he spoke with several people who have experienced the black dust on everything from their front porch to their cars.

