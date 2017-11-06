Sutherland Spring area schools coping with loss of classmates

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Many schools around Sutherland Springs, Texas, have brought in counselors to help students cope with the loss of friends, classmates, and family.

Still, Monday was tough for students and faculty still reeling from the shooting at First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, which claimed 26 lives, not including the gunman.

One of those lives belonged to the daughter of the church pastor, 14-year-old Annabelle Pomeroy.

Flags flew at half-staff Monday at Briesemeister Middle School in Seguin, where Annabelle was going to school. Because of that, counselors were on hand Monday at her school and several other schools in the area.

Many students are sticking together, but asking how this happened in their small community.

"I just think it's going to be sad and I hope we can get through it," said Ryan Maggie, a sophomore at Floresville High School.

Floresville High School is just one of the schools where grief counselors are on hand to help students cope with the loss of their classmates and friends from Sutherland Springs.

The Seguin Independent School District was a new home to Annabelle. She had just taken this new school ID picture to begin the seventh grade.

District administrators said students from Briesemeister Middle School had already come to them with the idea of making a large banner for students to sign in Annabelle's memory.

