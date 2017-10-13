Sutherlands offers home building, repair advice free of charge

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Free advice is available for those whose homes were affected by Hurricane Harvey and are in need of repairs, or those who are just looking to make their homes more storm resistant.

Experts were at the Southerland's Home Improvement store in the 4000 block of South Staples Street Friday to give helpful suggestion and techniques to those looking to build disaster-resistant homes.

The information they provide is free of charge, and they will continue offering that assistance from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.

© 2017 KIII-TV