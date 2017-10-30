SUV drives into Padre Island restaurant early Monday morning

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A Padre Island business will be closed down after a vehicle drove through the building early Monday morning. It was around 7:30AM Monday when the driver of a white SUV drove into the Brooklyn Pie Company along the 15300 block of South Padre Island Drive.

Police and Fire crews were called to the scene saying the car drove into the building and flames broke out. When emergency crews arrived on scene, they couldn't fine a a fire, but did see the vehicle had driven into the building.

Police say the driver accidentally hit the accelerator and drove inside. Fortunately, no major injuries have been reported as a result of the accident.





The owner of the business refused to comment, but the Corpus Christi Fire Department says the structural damage of the building will have to be determined. The owner will then have to make repairs to the building. There is no word on when the business will re open.

