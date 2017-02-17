KIII
Close

Symphony holds free concert for Students

CC Symphony

KIII STAFF , KIII 11:00 PM. CST February 17, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Corpus Christi symphony performed a free concert Friday at the performing arts center at Texas A&M Corpus Christi. 
  
The concert was for just over two-thousand students from 27 schools around the area and most of home play in their school's band.
 
Students said they enjoyed hearing music from Star Wars and certain instruments like the wood-winds.

(© 2017 KIII)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories