Symphony holds free concert for Students

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Corpus Christi symphony performed a free concert Friday at the performing arts center at Texas A&M Corpus Christi.

The concert was for just over two-thousand students from 27 schools around the area and most of home play in their school's band.

Students said they enjoyed hearing music from Star Wars and certain instruments like the wood-winds.

(© 2017 KIII)