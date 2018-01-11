Symphony Viva Corpus Christi present:A New Year's Pop, Christmas in January

Enjoy one last Christmas hurrah before the season officially ends.
The Symphony Viva choir led by Lee Gwozdz will perform their Christmas in January concert this Saturday, January 15 at 5:30 p.m. at the Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi Performance Arts Center.
For tickets and more information click here.
Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.
Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!
© 2018 KIII-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs