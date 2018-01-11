Symphony Viva Corpus Christi present:A New Year's Pop, Christmas in January

Enjoy one last Christmas hurrah before the season officially ends.

The Symphony Viva choir led by Lee Gwozdz will perform their Christmas in January concert this Saturday, January 15 at 5:30 p.m. at the Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi Performance Arts Center.

For tickets and more information click here.

