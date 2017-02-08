Synthetic drug arrests leading to jail population issues

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A 27-year-old inmate at the Nueces County jail died after being brought in for synthetic drug possession.

Before being arrested, Tami Ranee Bond had been involved in an accident around noon on Monday.

Investigators are looking into the cause of her death. It was during a search of Bond's vehicle that police discovered the drugs.

Before being taken into custody, Bond was transported to the hospital as a precaution.

After being cleared she was then transferred to the City Detention Center and around 8:30 she was taken to the county jail.

Shortly after midnight Tuesday, she was found unconscience and was taken to a hospital where she died about an hour later.

The incidence of synthetic marijuana is having an impact on the Nueces County jail population.

3 News' Rudy Trevino reports on how the lock-up is at capacity.

