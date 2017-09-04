Taft Mayor encouraging residents to assist with debris cleanup

TAFT (KIII NEWS) - Taft Mayor Pedro Lopez is encouraging citizens to help officials with the brush and debris cleanup process.

Exxon-Mobil is said to be coming into that area with subcontractors to help in that removal process.

The Mayor is also asking citizens to park their vehicles in driveways and on their lawn so that they can get their bigger equipment down city streets.

“The bulk of it was more downed trees, fencing, some roof damages. Not like Rockport and Aransas,” Lopez said. “Taft was blessed and beyond blessed compared to those areas.”

City officials are also looking for volunteers to help them clean up about 90 properties where debris has fallen but the property owners are physically unable to remove the damage.

