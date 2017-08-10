Taft woman killed in Jim Wells County 18-wheeler rollover accident

JIM WELLS COUNTY (KIII NEWS) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified the woman involved in an 18-wheeler accident in Jim Wells County.

The crash happened around 11:00AM on Wednesday along FM 624 about 5 miles from Orange Grove. Officials say 45-year old Cynthia Gonzales from Taft was driving the truck tractor semi-trailer when for some reason she veered off the roadway. Gonzales overcorrected and that caused the truck to rollover multiple times.

Gonzales was pronounced dead at the scene, she was wearing her seatbelt. Troopers with the DPS continue to investigate the accident.

