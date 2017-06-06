TAMUCC drone program takes safety flights

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Texas A&M Corpus Christi is currently taking part in some safety test involving drones.

The test flights are providing valuable insight into how unmanned aircraft systems work and operate in low altitude air space. The tests run until Friday and are being run in conjunction with NASA and The Federal Aviation Administration.

The airborne radar will enable beyond visual line of sight flight for many applications including package delivery, infrastructure inspection, and public safety.

Texas A&M Corpus Christi is one of only seven FAA test sites in the Nation selected to facilitate testing and research on drones.

