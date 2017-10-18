TAMUCC gets emergency funds for Harvey

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Woman sentenced for posing as nurse
-
Man killed in head-on collision
-
One arrested in Alice drug raid
-
Robstown residents embrace mascot
-
Employee fired after phone found hidden
-
Man killed in fall from grain storage tank
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
Blitz Week 5 - Segment 1
-
Opening statements heard in murder trial
-
Bill's Forecast
More Stories
-
Death penalty sought for three murder suspectsOct 18, 2017, 6:38 p.m.
-
Rockport doctor operating free mobile first aid clinicOct 18, 2017, 6:37 p.m.
-
Island University receives emergency funds for…Oct 18, 2017, 6:36 p.m.