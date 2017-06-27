TAMUCC helping Laredo Colonias

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Missing man found in Nueces River
-
Officer who stopped unruly passenger speaks
-
Small Plane Clips Mower
-
CCPD investigating child abduction claim
-
Big cocaine bust in Falfurrias
-
Arrests Made during Brawl
-
Local Lawyer argues in front of Supreme Court
-
Youth sailors from all over in town
-
Jewel theft
-
Collier Pool Opens To The Public
More Stories
-
Tarantulas, scorpions seized from SW Houston apartmentJun 28, 2017, 12:11 a.m.
-
Father in custody, 22-month old found safe after…Jun 28, 2017, 12:08 a.m.
-
Hebbronville man found dead in DenverJun 27, 2017, 11:23 p.m.