TAMUCC Honors Terry Mills for community impact

Terry Mills, President of the local chapter of the NAACP, was honored Thursday by Texas A&M Corpus Christi for all his contributions.

KIII STAFF , KIII 11:13 PM. CDT September 21, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Texas A&M Corpus Christi honored a major leader in the community Thursday night. The Island University paid tribute to Terry Mills, the President of the local NAACP chapter. 
 
Mills was recently honored by the FBI for all of his community work. The University likes to acknowledge those that make a big impact here in the community. The hope is that it'll inspire students to give back. 
 

