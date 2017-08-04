TAMUCC nursing grads commissioned into U.S. Army

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Three nursing students from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi graduated Friday and were commissioned into the U.S. Army as Second Lieutenants.

The TAMUCC Islander ROTC Summer 2017 Commissioning Ceremony was held Friday morning at the Warren Theatre on campus as Junsung Cho, George Ann Voss and Stephanie Shutak were all commissioned as Second Lieutenants. All three graduated from TAMUCC's College of Nursing and Health Sciences.

The ceremony was extra special for Shutak, who comes from a family tradition of service to her country. Her mother, Col. Catherine M. Shutak of the Army Nurse Corps was at the ceremony to commission her personally.

